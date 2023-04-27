Man arrested for killing wife

Left Menu

The woman died during treatment.During investigation, he admitted to killing his wife, following which he was placed under arrest, the police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife on suspicion that she was having an affair with his friend, police said.

The incident took place in Shahu Nagar area of Dharavi on late Wednesday night. The man, a carpenter by profession, had an argument with his 28-year-old wife when he saw upon return from work that their three-year-old child was crying while she was speaking on phone, said an official.

He already harboured suspicion that she had an extra-marital relationship with his friend.

In a fit of rage, he stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors, police said. Later he took her to a hospital with the help of neighbours while claiming that her boyfriend had stabbed her. The woman died during treatment.

During investigation, he admitted to killing his wife, following which he was placed under arrest, the police official said.

