SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelenskiy call

The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But it said it still needed to achieve the aims of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he had invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and that he had discussed Kyiv's formula for peace during talks at the Vatican. Shmyhal also told a news conference in Italy that a phone call between the leaders of China and Ukraine could prove a very positive beginning for future relations.

* NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the call between Xi and Zelenskiy, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the Black Sea grain deal could only be saved by fully implementing it and that it was not "a buffet you can pick and choose from." Moscow says parts of the deal meant to allow it to export its own agricultural goods are not being honoured.

FIGHTING * Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow did not intend to go down the path of nuclear escalation, but advised others not to test its patience.

* NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered." * One person was killed and 23 people, including a child, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block and houses in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

* Anti-tank ditches near Ukraine's occupied southeast town of Polohy stretch for 30 km (20 miles), behind are rows of concrete "dragon's teeth" barricades and further back trenches for Russian troops. The defences visible in satellite imagery taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of fortifications from western Russia through eastern Ukraine and on to Crimea ready for a major Ukrainian attack. * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday he had been joking when he said his men would suspend artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to show the city to visiting U.S. journalists.

* A military object found in a Polish forest came from the testing of Poland's air defence systems, private broadcaster RMF FM reported on Thursday, easing concerns it might have been fired from abroad. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies * EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

* EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources * Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)