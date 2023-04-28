Only relatively small number of Americans seeking to leave Sudan -Pentagon

Only a relatively small number of Americans are seeking to leave Sudan at the moment and international flights are still departing the country, the Pentagon said on Thursday, when asked about the possibility of a military evacuation by sea.

"We're working very closely with the State Department to identify the number of Americans who want to leave Sudan," said Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

"As of right now, the indications that we have is that those numbers are relatively small. However, we do recognize that that could change quickly."

