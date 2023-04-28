White House urges Americans to leave Sudan within next 24 to 48 hours

The situation in Sudan could worsen at any moment and Americans should leave within the next 24 to 48 hours, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

The administration is concerned by ceasefire violations in Sudan and the U.S. State Department has deployed initial consular staff, Jean-Pierre said, adding that the situation is unlikely to improve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)