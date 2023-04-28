White House urges Americans to leave Sudan within next 24 to 48 hours
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 00:59 IST
The situation in Sudan could worsen at any moment and Americans should leave within the next 24 to 48 hours, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
The administration is concerned by ceasefire violations in Sudan and the U.S. State Department has deployed initial consular staff, Jean-Pierre said, adding that the situation is unlikely to improve.
