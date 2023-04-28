Social media pictures show building ablaze in central Ukrainian town

Pictures on social media showed an apartment building ablaze early on Friday in the central Ukrainian town of Uman, and police in the region said emergency services were operating.

The pictures, posted on various news and other websites, showed flames shooting out from a heavily damaged building in the town. Parts of the building had collapsed.

Zoya Vovk, a police spokesman in the surrounding region, said emergency teams were operating. There were no details of casualties.

