British maritime agency says vessel under attack south of Yemen's Nishtun
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:12 IST
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received reports of a vessel under attack south of Yemen's coastal town of Nishtun, it said on Friday.
Shots were fired at the vessel, the agency said in a statement, adding that three boats, each with three or four people aboard, were also sighted.
