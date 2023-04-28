Left Menu

Man arrested for Delhi airport bomb hoax

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 10:20 IST
Man arrested for Delhi airport bomb hoax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Friday.

A senior officer said the arrest comes four days after the IGI Airport police station received a PCR call, on Monday, in which the caller claimed there was a bomb at the airport.

A search was conducted at the airport but nothing suspicious was found, the officer said, adding the call was subsequently declared a hoax.

He said when the police tried to call back, the phone number was found switched off. He said police found during their investigation that call was made from Uttar Pradesh and the number was registered in the name of a person named Zakir, a resident of Hapur. He was arrested and a case registered against him, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

