British maritime agency says vessel under attack south of Yemen's Nishtun

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 10:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UK_MTO)
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received reports of a vessel under attack south of Yemen's coastal town of Nishtun, it said on Friday.

Shots were fired at the vessel, the agency said in a statement, adding that three boats, each with three or four people aboard, were also sighted. The agency did not give further details, but several vessels have been attacked in recent years off the coast of Yemen which has been torn apart by an eight-year conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

