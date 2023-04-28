Left Menu

Maha: Travel agency booked for duping couple of Rs 3 lakh on pretext of Europe tour package

A couple based in Maharashtras Thane city was duped to the tune of Rs three lakh by a travel agency on the pretext of booking a tour to Europe for them, police said on Friday. As the travel agency neither returned his money nor booked the tour, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the operators, also a couple, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 10:49 IST
Maha: Travel agency booked for duping couple of Rs 3 lakh on pretext of Europe tour package
  • Country:
  • India

A couple based in Maharashtra's Thane city was duped to the tune of Rs three lakh by a travel agency on the pretext of booking a tour to Europe for them, police said on Friday. The victim, who retired recently, wanted to go on a trip to Europe with his wife last month. He came across the travel agency's name in a newspaper and contacted it for enquiry, they said. ''The agency told the man that he will have to pay Rs 1.99 lakh per head for the Europe tour and if Austria is added to the list of countries, then the cost will rise to Rs 2,18,300 individually. The victim visited their agency's office in Mumbai and paid Rs 3 lakh. He also submitted relevant documents for their travel,'' an official of Vartak Nagar police station said. Later, when the victim tried to contact the accused, he found that their phones were switched off. As the travel agency neither returned his money nor booked the tour, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the operators, also a couple, he said. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) was registered against the accused couple, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023