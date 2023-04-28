Maha: Travel agency booked for duping couple of Rs 3 lakh on pretext of Europe tour package

A couple based in Maharashtra's Thane city was duped to the tune of Rs three lakh by a travel agency on the pretext of booking a tour to Europe for them, police said on Friday. The victim, who retired recently, wanted to go on a trip to Europe with his wife last month. He came across the travel agency's name in a newspaper and contacted it for enquiry, they said. ''The agency told the man that he will have to pay Rs 1.99 lakh per head for the Europe tour and if Austria is added to the list of countries, then the cost will rise to Rs 2,18,300 individually. The victim visited their agency's office in Mumbai and paid Rs 3 lakh. He also submitted relevant documents for their travel,'' an official of Vartak Nagar police station said. Later, when the victim tried to contact the accused, he found that their phones were switched off. As the travel agency neither returned his money nor booked the tour, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the operators, also a couple, he said. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) was registered against the accused couple, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)