China says military followed, monitored U.S. warplane in Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:04 IST
Chinese warplanes followed and monitored U.S. aircraft P-8A Poseidon's movement when it transited over the Taiwan Strait on Friday, China's military's Eastern Theatre Command said.
"Recently, U.S. ships and aircraft have frequently conducted provocative activities, which fully proved that the United States is a disruptor of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson from the Eastern Theatre Command said.
