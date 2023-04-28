Left Menu

China says military followed, monitored U.S. warplane in Taiwan Strait

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese warplanes followed and monitored U.S. aircraft P-8A Poseidon's movement when it transited over the Taiwan Strait on Friday, China's military's Eastern Theatre Command said.

"Recently, U.S. ships and aircraft have frequently conducted provocative activities, which fully proved that the United States is a disruptor of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson from the Eastern Theatre Command said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

