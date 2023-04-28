Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three of family killed as car collides with truck after hitting buffalo

PTI | Balod | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India

Three members of a family, including a teenage girl, were killed and as many others injured when their car collided with a truck after hitting a buffalo in Balod district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night near Sahgaon village under Daundilohara police station area when the victims were returning home after visiting Dongargarh in neighbouring Rajnandgaon district, an official here said.

The deceased were identified as Champa Sahu (42), his mother Ahilya and his daughter Khushi (16), residents of Gidhali village in Daundilohara area, he said.

As per preliminary information, Champa had purchased a new car on Wednesday and the next day he took his family members to visit Dongargarh, a pilgrimage spot, he said.

When they were returning home, their car hit a buffalo before colliding head on with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction, leaving three of the six occupants dead on the spot, he said.

Three other family members- Champa's father, his wife and his another child sustained serious injuries, he said.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post mortem and the three injured to a nearby hospital, he said.

The injured were later referred to a hospital in Rajnandgaon for further treatment, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

