Three killed when U.S. Army helicopters collide in Alaska

Three U.S. Army pilots were killed and one was injured in Alaska on Thursday when two Apache helicopters returning from a training mission collided in flight, the 11th Airborne Division of the Army said. Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene and a third died on the way to hospital, the army unit said in a statement.

Reuters | Alaska | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three U.S. Army pilots were killed and one was injured in Alaska on Thursday when two Apache helicopters returning from a training mission collided in flight, the 11th Airborne Division of the Army said.

Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene and a third died on the way to hospital, the army unit said in a statement. The injured soldier was being treated at Alaska's Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The accident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama, the Division said.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine night training mission over Kentucky.

