Left Menu

CID arrests man with fake currency notes

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 11:52 IST
CID arrests man with fake currency notes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal CID arrested a man from Murshidabad district after fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 94,000 was seized from his possession, an officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, CID officers conducted a raid at Suti in Jangipur in Murshidabad district on Thursday night and nabbed the man with the fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500, he said.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Samserganj in the same district, he said.

''The said FICN along with other articles have been seized and the person has been arrested. A case has been started at Suti Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC,'' the CID officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023