Sudan's army says paramilitary forces shot Turkish evacuation plane, wounding crew member

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at a Turkish evacuation plane as it was landing at Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum on Friday, wounding a crew member and damaging the fuel supply, Sudan's army said.

The plane landed safely and is being fixed, Sudan's army added in its statement.

