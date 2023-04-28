Left Menu

Russia boosting combat readiness of its C. Asia bases to counter U.S. - defence minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:48 IST
Russia boosting combat readiness of its C. Asia bases to counter U.S. - defence minister
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow was boosting the combat readiness of its military bases in Central Asia to counter what he said were U.S. efforts to grow its presence, the RIA news agency reported.

Moscow has military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, but RIA cited Shoigu - who was speaking at a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers in India - as saying the United States and its allies were trying to put military infrastructure in place across the region. "The United States and its allies, under the pretext of helping in the fight against terrorism, are trying to restore their military presence in Central Asia," RIA cited Shoigu as saying.

In wide-ranging comments made at the meeting, RIA also cited Shoigu as saying that Washington was seeking to strategically defeat Russia in Ukraine and threaten China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023