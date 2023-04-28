China says Philippines coastguard vessels intruded into its waters

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that its coast guard had taken action to safeguard sovereignty after Philippines vessels intruded into Chinese waters.

The Philippines coast guard earlier said it was involved in a confrontation with Chinese vessels that made "dangerous manoeuvres" in the South China Sea, the latest in a string of tense maritime interactions between the two countries.

