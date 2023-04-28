Left Menu

China foreign ministry says unaware of police visit to Bain's Shanghai office

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it was unaware of a police visit to U.S. consultancy Bain's Shanghai office, when asked about reports of a visit.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular media briefing that all companies were welcome to carry out businesses in the country.

 

