EU proposal on fiscal rules is just first step - German fin min

The European Commission's proposal for a reform of the bloc's fiscal rules is just a first step, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday in Stockholm.

European Union economy and finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting in the Swedish capital to discuss the commission's proposal to reform debt and deficit rules, among other topics.

Numerical requirements and safeguards are needed in the proposals, Lindner said. "Germany is playing a constructive role in the discussions," he said. He added that a fast agreement would be preferable, but if this is not possible, the existing EU fiscal rules would apply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)