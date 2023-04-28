Left Menu

BJP demands CBI probe into deaths of 2 girls in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation

The BJP on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the deaths of two teenage girls in separate incidents in West Bengal and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should resign as women are no longer safe in the state under the Trinamool Congresss TMC rule.One of the victim girls was allegedly raped and killed by unidentified men at Kaliaganj in West Bengals Uttar Dinajpur district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 19:18 IST
The BJP on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the deaths of two teenage girls in separate incidents in West Bengal and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should resign as women are no longer safe in the state under the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) rule.

One of the victim girls was allegedly raped and killed by unidentified men at Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district. Locals found the 17-year-old girl's body floating in a canal on April 21. Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident on April 22.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in West Bengal's Malda district on April 25. The body of the Class-10 student was found in a field at Ujirpur village in Akandaberia, located within the Kaliachak police station limits.

The incidents have led to massive protests in the TMC-ruled state.

''We have seen many such incidents in West Bengal.... Women are no longer safe in West Bengal. The state is on its way to becoming the rape capital of India the way such incidents are happening there,'' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee said.

She said Banerjee should step down as the chief minister for her ''failure'' to provide safety to women.

''While the law-and-order situation has worsened in West Bengal under the TMC rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to provide safety to women despite being a woman herself,'' the BJP leader said.

''She (Banerjee) came to power with the 'Ma, Mati, Manush' slogan.... Under this Ma Mati Manush government, there is only blood, bullets, syndicate raj and no respect for women,'' the member of Parliament alleged.

Slamming the chief minister over the two incidents, BJP MP Khagen Murmu said no one is safe in West Bengal under the TMC's rule.

''There is a goonda raj there,'' he alleged.

While the West Bengal Police is working under political pressure, those committing crimes in the state are confident that nothing will happen to them no matter what they do,'' the Malda Uttar MP charged.

''People are demanding and I also demand that a CBI probe be conducted into these incidents and the strictest punishment given to the perpetrators of the crimes,'' Murmu said, claiming that ''people do not have faith in the state police as it works under political pressure''.

