BJYM holds protest rally over Kaliaganj girl's death, killing of man in 'police firing'

Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, on Friday broke a barricade and jostled with the police during their protest rally here over the death of a girl and killing of a man in alleged ''police firing'' at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. At least 35 to 40 BJYM activists were arrested for violating prohibitory orders in the Esplanade area of Kolkata, a police official said.

The 'march to Raj Bhavan' rally by BJYM West Bengal from state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata was held to protest the death of the 17-year-old girl and the killing of the man allegedly in ''police firing'', a saffron party official said.

The protesters broke a barricade put up to stop them and jostled with the police in the Esplanade area during the march.

They raised slogans demanding justice for the girl, who, they alleged, was raped and murdered, and for the 33-year-old man who was killed on Wednesday in firing allegedly during a police raid.

Kaliaganj town in Uttar Dinajpur district has been rocked by violence since last week over the teenage girl's death.

A demonstration over her death had turned violent on Tuesday as a mob set the Kaliaganj Police Station on fire and thrashed on-duty police personnel. The protesters claimed that she was raped and murdered, though a preliminary post-mortem examination report did not indicate that, police said.

The body of the girl was found floating in a canal on April 21, and she went missing a day earlier after leaving home for her tuition classes. The girl's family has been alleging that she was raped and murdered and filed a police complaint against a 20-year-old man and his father who have been arrested.

The father of the deceased girl has moved a petition in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe into his daughter's death.

The state government has claimed before the high court that no sign of sexual assault was found on her body as per the post-mortem report. Leader of opposition in the state assembly and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari had on Thursday claimed that one Mrityunjay Barman was shot dead by the police. He also shared the photo and video of a body on Twitter, which could not be independently verified by PTI.

However, a senior officer of the Raiganj Police District rejected the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)