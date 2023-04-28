Left Menu

Airline official found dead in car in UP's Greater Noida

On Friday, around 10 am, the local Bisrakh police station received an alert through the emergency 112 service about a man found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the group housing society, a police spokesperson said.The police reached the spot immediately and the area was cordoned off.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 19:48 IST
A 32-year-old airline official was found dead inside his car in the parking area of a society in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The police suspect it be to a case of suicide. According to police, the deceased was living with his father since a fight with his wife, who is now staying at her maternal home in Rajasthan along with their son.

On Thursday, the man had left his father's home for the private airline's office in Gurugram. However he did not reach the office, they said. ''On Friday, around 10 am, the local Bisrakh police station received an alert through the emergency 112 service about a man found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the group housing society,'' a police spokesperson said.

''The police reached the spot immediately and the area was cordoned off. The car was locked from inside. Inquiry from locals helped the police identify the man, whose father was contacted, who opened the car's lock using a duplicate key,'' the spokesperson said.

The car was parked in someone else's space and a packet of tablets and a bottle of insect killer were found inside it, the police said.

''A suicide note was found in the car which mentioned, among other things, that that the man committed suicide after being fed up with his life,'' the police official said.

The deceased earlier lived in Delhi's Krishna Nagar and the car in which he was found dead is registered in the national capital, the police said. The body has been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

