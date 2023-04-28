Left Menu

Palestinians: Israeli forces shoot, kill teen in West Bank

The shooting came during confrontations between Israeli forces and stone-throwing Palestinians in a village near the town of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian media reports.

PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 28-04-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 19:52 IST
Israeli forces shot and killed a teenager in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The shooting came during confrontations between Israeli forces and stone-throwing Palestinians in a village near the town of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian media reports. The ministry identified the teenager as Mustafa Sabah, 16, adding he was shot in the chest.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Footage posted on social media shows people carrying the teen's body after the shooting and shouting "Allahu akbar", or "God is great" in Arabic.

The Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged to heights unseen in years.

Earlier on Friday, the army raided the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank and arrested several Palestinians suspected of involvement in attacks against Israelis, the military said. Palestinian media reported that two youths were wounded in ensuing clashes with the military there.

So far in 2023, more than 97 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to a tally by The Associated Press, at least half of them affiliated with militant groups. During that time, 19 people were killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek those lands for a future independent state.

