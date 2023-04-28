Rashly driven car rams bike, kills rider, injures pillion
A bike rider lost his life and the pillion rider was injured after a car rammed into their bike at Bambila in Bantwal rural police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, police sources said. Sandeep and Akash are welders. It is learnt that rash driving by the car driver led to the mishap, sources said.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A bike rider lost his life and the pillion rider was injured after a car rammed into their bike at Bambila in Bantwal rural police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, police sources said. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lobo (35) of Amtady in Bantwal taluk. His neighbour Akash sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital here. Sandeep and Akash are welders. It is learnt that rash driving by the car driver led to the mishap, sources said. Punjalkatte police have registered a case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akash
- Bambila
- Bantwal
- Dakshina Kannada
- Sandeep Lobo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill should have been Player of the Match: Aakash Chopra
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi to visit Croatia and Slovania from April 16
"Geedad ikatthe hokar bhi ladein toh sher ka muqabla karte hain kya?": Meenakashi Lekhi on efforts at opposition unity
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi to visit Croatia, Slovenia from April 15-20
"No file can move without his knowledge...": Meenakashi Lekhi on CBI summons to Kejriwal