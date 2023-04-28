Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 28
- Country:
- India
Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, April 28: HC asked Mandoli jail authorities to give a hearing to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested in connection with several fraud cases, on the punishment ticket issued to him depriving him of canteen facility for 15 days.
The Archaeological Survey of India has informed the HC that an expert committee has been formed for the conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory here.
HC allowed a minor victim of gang rape from Nepal to undergo medical termination of her 27-week pregnancy.
HC stayed an order asking Jasmine Shah, former vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, to vacate his government accommodation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cylinder blast occurs in Delhi's Okhla, 1 injured
Delhi reports fresh 1527 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs
"Accused had ample opportunities to save deceased," says Delhi police in Kanjhawala hit and drag case
New Delhi: NADA organises national conference on "Paving the Path for Clean Sport"
NMC finds anomalies in qualification of Delhi doctor accused of negligence