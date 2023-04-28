Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 28

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, April 28: HC asked Mandoli jail authorities to give a hearing to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested in connection with several fraud cases, on the punishment ticket issued to him depriving him of canteen facility for 15 days.

The Archaeological Survey of India has informed the HC that an expert committee has been formed for the conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory here.

HC allowed a minor victim of gang rape from Nepal to undergo medical termination of her 27-week pregnancy.

HC stayed an order asking Jasmine Shah, former vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, to vacate his government accommodation.

