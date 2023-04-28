Left Menu

SKM (non-political) to hold countrywide protests on May 3 in support of protesting wrestlers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:13 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Friday said it will hold demonstrations across the country on May 3 in support of wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The SKM (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre, said farmers' organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest at Jantar Mantar here against Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

They are demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh and that an FIR be registered against the BJP MP.

In a statement issued here, the SKM (non-political) said it will hold protests across district headquarters in the country on May 3 in support of the protesting wrestlers.

Some of the wrestlers have moved the Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR against Singh. They contended in their plea that despite having filed complaints against the WFI chief, Delhi Police has failed to file an FIR.

