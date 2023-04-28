Seven terrorists, three soldiers killed in separate attacks in Pakistan: ISPR

At least seven terrorists were killed while three Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in separate encounters with militants in the country's restive northwest region, an official statement said on Friday.

The terrorists made three attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat districts that were foiled by the security forces during the retaliation fire, killing seven terrorists, the statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which is the media wing of the Pakistani Army, said.

The ISPR confirmed that in the retaliation firing three soldiers of the Pakistani Army also lost their lives.

In one of the attacks, a suicide bomber riding a bike blew himself up close to a security check post in the Bhittani area in the Lakki Marwat district.

The other two attacks were made on the compound of Post Graduate College Lakki Marwat which also housed security installations.

Independent sources said a banned outfit named Tehrik e Jihad Pakistan accepted responsibility for these three attacks.

Attacks on police and the Pakistani Army in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are common.

Early this week, at least eight policemen were killed and over 20 injured in a suicide attack at a police station in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)