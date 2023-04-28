Left Menu

Seven terrorists, three soldiers killed in separate attacks in Pakistan: ISPR

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:18 IST
Seven terrorists, three soldiers killed in separate attacks in Pakistan: ISPR

At least seven terrorists were killed while three Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in separate encounters with militants in the country's restive northwest region, an official statement said on Friday.

The terrorists made three attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat districts that were foiled by the security forces during the retaliation fire, killing seven terrorists, the statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which is the media wing of the Pakistani Army, said.

The ISPR confirmed that in the retaliation firing three soldiers of the Pakistani Army also lost their lives.

In one of the attacks, a suicide bomber riding a bike blew himself up close to a security check post in the Bhittani area in the Lakki Marwat district.

The other two attacks were made on the compound of Post Graduate College Lakki Marwat which also housed security installations.

Independent sources said a banned outfit named Tehrik e Jihad Pakistan accepted responsibility for these three attacks.

Attacks on police and the Pakistani Army in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are common.

Early this week, at least eight policemen were killed and over 20 injured in a suicide attack at a police station in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023