UP: Former BSP MLA, 3 others get life term for lawyer's murder

An MP-MLA court in Azamgarh on Friday awarded life imprisonment to four persons including a former state minister in connection with the murder of an advocate. In December of 2015, one Rajanarayan Singh, an advocate was shot dead in the Sidhari Police Station area. His wife Sudha Singh had filed a police complaint against Angad Yadav, a former minister and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Nizamabad constituency, and a few others. It was revealed in the investigation that Angad Yadav had some personal dispute with Rajanarayan Singh.

Later police filed a charge sheet against Angad Yadav, Sailesh Yadav, Sunil Singh, and Arun Yadav in the case. The matter was heard in MP-MLA court of Justice Om Prakash Verma.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on all the convicts.

