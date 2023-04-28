Left Menu

UP: Former BSP MLA, 3 others get life term for lawyer's murder

An MP-MLA court in Azamgarh on Friday awarded life imprisonment to four persons including a former state minister in connection with the murder of an advocate. His wife Sudha Singh had filed a police complaint against Angad Yadav, a former minister and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Nizamabad constituency, and a few others.

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:20 IST
UP: Former BSP MLA, 3 others get life term for lawyer's murder
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA court in Azamgarh on Friday awarded life imprisonment to four persons including a former state minister in connection with the murder of an advocate. In December of 2015, one Rajanarayan Singh, an advocate was shot dead in the Sidhari Police Station area. His wife Sudha Singh had filed a police complaint against Angad Yadav, a former minister and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Nizamabad constituency, and a few others. It was revealed in the investigation that Angad Yadav had some personal dispute with Rajanarayan Singh.

Later police filed a charge sheet against Angad Yadav, Sailesh Yadav, Sunil Singh, and Arun Yadav in the case. The matter was heard in MP-MLA court of Justice Om Prakash Verma.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on all the convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023