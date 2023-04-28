Some people would have certainly felt the pain after Y20 success in Leh: Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the successful hosting of the Y20 pre-summit here was a befitting reply to those who had ''tried to spread fear and confusion'' ahead of the event.

Without naming any country, the Union minister for youth affairs and sports said those who tried to ''spread fear and confusion'' would now be feeling the ''pain'' due to the ''roaring success'' of the three-day event.

Though China, which skipped the Y-20 Pre-Summit here, has not made any public statement against the event, its close ally Pakistan had objected to organising of G20- related events in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Earlier this month, Pakistan foreign ministry had issued a statement expressing ''strong indignation'' over India's plans to hold the G20 meetings in Srinagar and Leh.

The Y20 Pre-Summit was held in Leh as part of the country's G20 presidency, but China was the only member in the group of nations not to send its youth contingent.

India-China relations have taken a hit after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash when 20 Indian soldiers were killed. At a press conference, Thakur, who was here on the concluding day of the event where 103 delegates from 30 countries participated and deliberated on several global issues, said, ''The (Y20) debate was very successful on the (listed) topics. When I say that the Y20 Pre-Summit was very successful, then some people would certainly have felt the pain. Those who before the Y20 (Pre) summit tried to spread fear and confusion... going to the extent of saying that this event should not take place in Leh. (But) it happened in Leh and was very successful. I say this on record.'' He also said that India was setting new benchmarks in the hosting of G20.

''It is a privilege for India that we are celebrating the country's 75 years of independence and also presiding over the G20. Several countries before us have held the G20 presidency chair and would have made great efforts for its success. But the G20 happening in India is setting new records,'' said Thakur.

He added that the culture and heritage of the country had left foreign delegates spellbound.

''The discussions, deliberations and meetings (in G20) are going along very well. On the other hand, India's rich art and cultural heritage has mesmerised around 12,000 people who have visited the country (so far for various G20 meetings).

''And when I say this sitting here in Leh, you can well understand why this place was chosen for the Y20 Pre-Summit. Ladakh and Leh have left the youth mesmerised. All the delegates I met and interacted with here from G20 countries were spellbound by the beauty of Ladakh, its monasteries, river, culture...they say they will return with their families and friends.'' He added that when the world talks about the future of youth, democracy and governance, there can be no better place than India to be hosting the G20.

''The Y20 Pre-Summit is progressing in the right direction and if I speak about the topics...when we speak about shared future, youth, democracy and governance, there is no better example than India. The country has the biggest youth population, the startup ecosystem, the entrepreneurship, Indians being at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world,'' said Thakur.

