Left Menu

Bundi man gets life sentence for 2019 axe-murder

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:31 IST
Bundi man gets life sentence for 2019 axe-murder
  • Country:
  • India

A Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe Court in Bundi on Friday sentenced a man to life term for hacking a 50-year-old man to death in May 2019 while he was asleep in his house.

Durga Lal Bheel was convicted for hitting Gopal Bheel several times with an axe in his house late at night on May 18, 2019.

According to a press release issued by the office of Bundi SP, Durga Lal Bheel of Thadi village was handed a life term for hacking to death Gopal Bheel, a native of Dhaneshwar village.

Durga Lal Bheel was booked on charges of murder at the complaint of the victim's brother and was subjected to a speedy trial at the SP's recommendation.

The court in its verdict also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023