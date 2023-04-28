Bundi man gets life sentence for 2019 axe-murder

A Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe Court in Bundi on Friday sentenced a man to life term for hacking a 50-year-old man to death in May 2019 while he was asleep in his house.

Durga Lal Bheel was convicted for hitting Gopal Bheel several times with an axe in his house late at night on May 18, 2019.

According to a press release issued by the office of Bundi SP, Durga Lal Bheel of Thadi village was handed a life term for hacking to death Gopal Bheel, a native of Dhaneshwar village.

Durga Lal Bheel was booked on charges of murder at the complaint of the victim's brother and was subjected to a speedy trial at the SP's recommendation.

The court in its verdict also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

