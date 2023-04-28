Cong to move court if Malik’s Pulwama attack claims not probed under SC supervision: Jitendra Singh

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the party will seek legal recourse if the Centre does not concede to its demand for a probe into the "revelations" on Pulwama attack by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik by a retired high court judge, to be monitored by the Supreme Court.

Singh, an AICC general secretary, also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Malik's allegation that there were intelligence failures and that the central government denied aircraft for the movement of security personnel.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the terrorist attack on a convoy of security vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February 2019.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "We no longer have faith in the CBI, ED, NIA and such agencies as they have become puppets of the government. We want a sitting Supreme Court judge to monitor the enquiry which may be conducted by a retired high court judge." Asserting that the demand for an apex court-monitored enquiry was not just of the Congress but of the entire nation, Singh said the party will seek legal action if the government fails to act on it.

Hitting out at Modi for his silence on the matter, he said, "When allegations are made against us, we give clarification. But 15-20 days have passed since Malik brought the charges and there has not been a word from the prime minister." "If the allegations are wrong, the prime minister should say so. He has so far not denied any of it," Singh pointed.

He claimed that the Pulwama attack was a result of a "big intelligence failure" and soldiers were killed for "political benefits".

"We knew the government was corrupt already. But now their actions are leading to apprehensions on national security and safety," Singh added.

Alleging that no responsibility was fixed for the reason leading to the Pulwama attack, the Congress leader said it will be an issue for the party to take on the government.

