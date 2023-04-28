Left Menu

Russia says Ukrainian rocket attack kills seven civilians in Donetsk

* This content was produced in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations (Adds quotes, details, changes dateline and source) DONETSK, April 28 (Reuters) - The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, accused Ukraine in a social media post of killing seven people on Friday, including a child, with a rocket that set a minibus alight in the city of Donetsk.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:40 IST
Russia says Ukrainian rocket attack kills seven civilians in Donetsk

* This content was produced in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations

(Adds quotes, details, changes dateline and source) DONETSK, April 28 (Reuters) -

The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, accused Ukraine in a social media post of killing seven people on Friday, including a child, with a rocket that set a minibus alight in the city of Donetsk. A Russian Investigative Committee officer who declined to give his name said a residential area had been struck by multiple Grad rockets.

He said all the passengers "including children" died, and the only survivor was the driver. Reuters was unable to independently verify the number of casualties or who was to blame. Ukrainian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, said on Telegram that 19 people had been wounded by shelling on Friday in various parts of the city, in addition to the seven who had been killed. Donetsk, capital of the Ukrainian province of the same name, has been controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, but remains close to the front line of Russia's war with Ukraine.

Early on Friday, Russia launched its first large-scale air strikes on Ukraine in nearly two months, killing at least 21 civilians including several children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023