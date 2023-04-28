Class-8 student bludgeoned to death in southeast Delhi's Badarpur: Police

In a gruesome act, a class-8 student of an MCD school was allegedly bludgeoned to death and his body was dumped in a drain in southeast Delhi's Badarpur, police said on Friday.

Saurabh (12), a resident of Bilaspur camp in Molarband village, was found dead on Thursday night between Khatushyam park and Tajpur Road village in his school uniform. A schoolbag was also found near him.

A cotton towel and some blood-stained stones were found within yards from the body, which had multiple head injuries likely caused by a blunt object, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

Police suspect a fight with fellow students could have led to Saurabh's death, however, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason. Saurabh studied at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi school in Tajpur Pahari.

Saurabh's family has demanded justice and said they want the culprits be given strictest punishment.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met the family members and gave them Rs 2 lakh. He said the Delhi government should provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to them.

Saurabh's body has been shifted to a mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged.

DCP Deo said the crime scene has been photographed and efforts are on to nab the assailants.

Police officials are scanning CCTV footage from from the area to identify the culprits, he said, adding a PCR call had informed them at 8.20 pm on Thursday that a schoolboy has been killed by two men.

Saurabh's mother Darpan told reporters her son had requested her to visit his school around 2 pm on Thursday and request the class teacher to shift him to his previous section.

''Recently my son was shifted to a new section but he was not happy with this. Some of the fellow students in his new section used to tease him. I requested his teacher twice to shift him to his previous section but he refused,'' she said.

''The teacher convinced me to let my son study in the new section. In front of me, the teacher made my son sit in the classroom. But there were older students there. I don't know if they smoke or what,'' she added.

When her son did not return home till 7pm, the family members began a search for him.

''I enquired with my son's friends who said he was seen standing in line while leaving the school but did not accompany them. Then I called up his teacher who said all the students had left school around 6:30 pm. Early this morning, we got to see his body with multiple injuries. I can't see my son in this state. He was brutally killed,'' the mother alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)