China's top diplomat Wang promises continued support for cash-strapped Pakistan; meets Pak Army chief

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Friday reiterated China's continued support to its all-weather ally Pakistan which is facing grim political and economic turmoil as he met Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir, who is on his maiden visit.

Wang, who was the former foreign minister and was promoted as the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told Gen. Munir that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as in achieving unity, stability, development and prosperity.

The Pakistani military is a staunch defender of the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan, Wang said, adding that China commends successive Pakistani administrations and all political parties for firmly pursuing friendly policies toward China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Since his arrival on a four-day maiden visit, Gen. Munir held talks with Chinese military officials, while China's new Premier, Li Qiang spoke over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday promising continued financial help. During his talks with Sharif, Qiang voiced support for cash-strapped Pakistan in maintaining financial stability and hoped that Islamabad will continue to create a favourable environment to guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel working in the country.

''China supports Pakistan in maintaining financial stability, and hopes that Pakistan will continue to create a favourable environment so as to guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan,'' Li told Sharif.

Beijing has been bailing out Pakistan with periodic foreign exchange loans as Islamabad continues to struggle with the balance payments crisis.

Gen. Munir's visit came ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's two-day visit to India starting from Thursday to take part in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting during which he held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the festering military standoff at eastern Ladakh. On April 26, the Pakistan Army chief discussed the "regional security situation'' with his People's Liberation Army (PLA) counterpart Gen. Li Qiaoming followed by a meeting with Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), the high command of the Chinese military headed by President Xi Jinping.

Gen. Zhang told him that no matter how the international situation changes, China always puts Pakistan as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, development interests and national dignity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)