Left Menu

ED freezes 93 bank accounts, Rs 3.44-cr deposits in money laundering case against online betting

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has frozen 93 bank accounts and seized Rs 3.44 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal online betting case in Gujarat.The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA after the federal agency on Thursday searched five accounts held at an IDFC First Bank branch in Surat.The case pertains to alleged betting activities carried out through fake and dummy bank accounts by Harish alias Kamlesh Jariwala and others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:00 IST
ED freezes 93 bank accounts, Rs 3.44-cr deposits in money laundering case against online betting
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has frozen 93 bank accounts and seized Rs 3.44 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal online betting case in Gujarat.

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the federal agency on Thursday searched five accounts held at an IDFC First Bank branch in Surat.

The case pertains to alleged betting activities carried out through ''fake and dummy'' bank accounts by Harish alias Kamlesh Jariwala and others. The bets were being placed on mobile apps called CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com, the ED said in a statement.

Following the search in the bank, Rs 3.44 crore deposited in five accounts held by Mitalia Enterprise, R M Enterprise, D M Enterprises, Vishwakarma Traders and XBT Labs Pvt. Ltd. with IDFC First Bank has been frozen under the provisions of the PMLA, it said.

Further, 93 bank accounts, including the five bank accounts, ''related and involved in layering/transfer of proceeds of crime have been ordered to be debit freezed'', the probe agency said.

It is alleged that Jariwala as part of a ''criminal conspiracy with Rushikesh Adhikar Shinde and Huzefa Kausar Masakarwala obtained identity documents of various people, prepared fake rent agreements in their names, obtained mobile phone SIM cards and licenses for dummy firms''.

The login IDs/passwords and SIM cards were sold to Masakarwala for transferring the funds obtained from illegal betting apps CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com and these bank accounts were opened in the names of ''fictitious entities for routing and layering of money'', it said.

The ED case of money laundering stems from an FIR of the Surat Police crime branch filed against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023