Union minister Shekhawat remains accused in Sanjeevani case, Rajasthan govt tells high court

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:04 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Friday took on record the state government's clarification on terming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat an accused in the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society case.

The court is hearing Shekhawat's plea to quash the FIR registered by the Rajasthan Police in the alleged scam in which thousands of investors were duped.

In a previous hearing on April 13, the Congress-run state's counsel Abhishek Singhvi had termed Sehkahwat's plea misconceived, submitting that he was not an accused in any FIR registered by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) in the case.

Two days later, the state government moved a fresh application saying Singhvi's submission was inadvertent as he had appeared through video conferencing, and could not get assistance from the SOG investigating officer who was present in the court.

Justice Kuldeep Mathur's court on Friday took the state government's new application on record, but made it clear that its earlier stay on the minister's arrest remains in force.

The fresh submission by the state government on Friday said Shekhawat is an accused in the FIR on the basis of the investigation done so far. Thousands of investors were allegedly cheated of several hundred crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that Shekhawat and his family were linked to the credit society, a charge trashed by the Union minister.

The minister has also filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Gehlot.

