Over 200 people evacuated from Sudan to Chad - UN agency

Chad conducted its first evacuation flights from Sudan carrying more than 200 people, including dozens of children, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:11 IST
Chad conducted its first evacuation flights from Sudan carrying more than 200 people, including dozens of children, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. Countries around the globe have rushed to extract foreign diplomats and citizens from the country after a conflict erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, killing hundreds of people and turning residential areas into war zones.

The U.N. agency, which is assisting Chadian authorities with the arrivals, said in a statement that 226 people were on board two charter flights, including 39 children. The flights arrived in the capital N'Djamena late on Thursday. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the agency said that hundreds of students and pilgrims were seeking evacuation, as well as 15 Chadians requiring assistance from Sudanese hospitals.

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

