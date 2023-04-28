Iran foreign minister says embassies in S.Arabia, Iran to open 'within days'

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a press conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday that embassies in Saudi Arabia and Iran will be opened "within days".

Amirabdollahian did not give specific dates for the reopening of the embassies in the two countries, which agreed to restore relations in March.

