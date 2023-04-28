SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: cities bombarded

Kyiv said on Friday it was nearly ready to launch a huge ground assault to retake occupied land, after Russia hurled missiles at cities as people slept overnight, killing at least 23 people in its first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.

FIGHTING * War at crucial juncture after Russian winter offensive gains little ground and Kyiv prepares counter-offensive using hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles sent by the West.

* Russia said its strategic bombers had carried out what it called high-precision missile strikes on Ukrainian army reserve units overnight to prevent them from getting to the frontline. * Ukraine said victims included several children killed in strikes on homes.

* Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk city said seven people were killed when Ukrainian shelling hit a minibus. DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, sanctioned by the West and dubbed the "Butcher of Mariupol" by the EU, has been removed as deputy defence minister, reports said. * The Kremlin played down the idea that Russia might be preparing a nuclear weapons test.

* A United Nations committee said it was deeply concerned about human rights violations by Russian forces and private military companies in Ukraine, including enforced disappearances, torture, rape and extrajudicial executions. * Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing for naturalised Russian citizens who "threaten national security" to be stripped of their citizenship, RIA news agency reported.

* Putin also signed a decree that gives people living in parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control a path to Russian citizenship, but means those who decline or who do not legalise their status could be deported. ECONOMICS

* A new Russian decree exempts contracts with "friendly" countries and companies from a ban on Russian oil sales imposed in response to price caps. * EU governments agreed to extend by a year the suspension of duties and quotas on imports from Ukraine to help its economy.

QUOTES "As soon as there is God's will, the weather and a decision by commanders, we will do it" - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov talks about counter-offensive.

"No one is left" - Serhii Lubivskyi looks at neighbours' destroyed flats in bombed city of Uman. "Today, in the face of the West's economic aggression, the parliament, the government, all regional and local authorities need to act clearly and quickly work as one cohesive team" - Putin

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

* EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town * EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources

Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system.

