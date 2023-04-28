Releasing water into Mahanadi during this time of year normal practice: Chhattisgarh govt

The Chhattisgarh government has said releasing water into the Mahanadi river during this time of the year has been a normal practice, an assertion coming in the wake of media reports in adjoining Odisha that said the Congress-ruled state was doing so to mislead the tribunal looking into water sharing row ahead of a visit by its team.

The government, while raising strong objection over the news on water release published by media houses based in Odisha, claimed efforts are being made to create prejudice, and maintained press releases (quoted in media reports) are coming from the highest quarters.

"Chhattisgarh releases water during this time of the year through its storages or normal releases like any other year for the industry for nistari (daily use of water) and for rabi or summer crops wherever required," an official statement said on Thursday.

The Chhattisgarh government said it is unfortunate Odisha is ''engineering'' press releases just before the tribunal's second tranche of site visits to Chhattisgarh to create prejudice.

"These releases appear to be coming from the highest quarters, including the Engineer-in-Chief who has been quoted in a matter sub-judice and presumably Odisha's technical experts. These are all contrary to the spirit of the joint protocol agreed upon between the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh prior to the tribunal's site visits,'' said the statement.

The storage capacity of Odisha Hirakud reservoir located on the Mahanadi is much more than the storage capacities of all reservoirs in the Mahanadi basin in Chhattisgarh put together. Consequently, Odisha has no reason to complain about water shortage, it added.

Also, unlike Odisha which has an ''exploitative'' water resource management of the Mahanadi basin, Chhattisgarh benefits from its conservation focused approach, where every drop of water is attempted to be conserved, said the statement.

Chhattisgarh has not only focused on rainwater conservation through its in-stream check dams and barrages, but has also embarked upon a large-scale conservation project through the Narwa Garwa Ghurva Badi (NGGB) programme of recharging monsoon runoff to the aquifers, it said.

Odisha greatly benefits from Chhattisgarh's water conservation measures as the groundwater released into streams and tributaries of the Mahanadi eventually reaches Odisha, added the statement.

Notably, the three-member Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal started a five-day field survey in Chhattisgarh on April 18 to study the water flow of Mahanadi downstream and availability, use of water in non-monsoon season. The second round of inspection in the state is expected to conclude by May 3.

The Mahanadi river flows through Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and the two states are locked in a dispute over sharing its water.

The Odisha government had filed a complaint in 2016 with the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (now Ministry of Jal Shakti) raising objection over the construction of six barrages for industrial purpose in the upstream and low flow in downstream especially during the lean period, he said.

In 2018, the Centre constituted a three-member tribunal, comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar of the Supreme Court as the chairman and Justices Dr Ravi Ranjan and Indermeet Kaur Kochhar of Patna and Delhi High Courts respectively as members.

The tribunal was constituted following orders of the Supreme Court in a suit filed by the Odisha government seeking to refer the water dispute regarding Mahanadi river and its river valley to a tribunal for adjudication under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)