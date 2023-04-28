Commanders conclave held at South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar

Senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officers of the South Western Air Command region on Friday reviewed the functioning of their respective branch at a conclave organised in Gandhinagar.

The day-long 'Commanders' Conclave' was organised at the headquarters of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar.

The event, attended by the commanders of the SWAC region, was addressed by Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, said a release issued by the defence PRO for Gujarat.

In his address, Air Marshal Singh emphasized on key areas of sustained professional efficiency. He called for ensuring smooth induction of Agniveervayu (candidates selected under new recruitment scheme Agnipath) into the IAF.

During the conclave, senior officers from operations, administration and maintenance branches reviewed the functioning of their respective branch, said the release.

On the occasion, trophies for the best fighter squadron were also awarded by Air Marshal Singh. The 'Best Eklavya Fighter Squadron' trophy was bagged by a squadron based at the Air Force Station, Jodhpur (Rajasthan).

