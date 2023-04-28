G20 under India's Presidency sets new milestones, Anurag Thakur says at Y20 Pre-Summit

The Y20 Pre-Summit concluded successfully today in Leh.The Pre summit was organized from 26th to 28th April.

Addressing a press conference on the conclusion Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that G20 under India's Presidency has set new milestones. He said that the discussions and deliberations are going on successfully and also India's rich art, culture and heritage has left lasting impression on the delegates from across the world. He also said that around 103 delegates participating in the Y20 pre summit in Leh are mesmerized by the monasteries, sangam and landscape of Leh and they want to return to Ladakh again.

He also said that despite statements by many that the pre summit should not be organized in Leh and creating confusion about it, the Y20 pre summit has concluded successfully.

He also informed that as an outcome of the Pre Summit in Leh there is a consensus on the five themes of Y20 summit among the participating countries and international organizations. He also informed that important suggestions have come on the future challenges including reskilling and Upskilling. |

The meeting focused on the five Y20 themes of Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance ; Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War and Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

(With Inputs from PIB)