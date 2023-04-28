Left Menu

G20 under India's Presidency sets new milestones, Anurag Thakur says at Y20 Pre-Summit

Addressing a press conference on the conclusion Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that G20 under India's Presidency has set new milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:24 IST
G20 under India's Presidency sets new milestones, Anurag Thakur says at Y20 Pre-Summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@ianuragthakur)
  • Country:
  • India

The Y20 Pre-Summit concluded successfully today in  Leh.The Pre summit was organized from 26th to 28th April.

Addressing a press conference on the conclusion Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that G20 under India's Presidency has set new milestones. He said that the discussions and deliberations are going on successfully and also India's rich art, culture and heritage has left lasting impression on the delegates from across the world. He also said that around 103 delegates participating in the Y20 pre summit in Leh are mesmerized by the monasteries, sangam and landscape of Leh and they want to return to Ladakh again.

He also said that despite statements by many that the pre summit should not be organized in Leh and creating confusion  about it, the Y20 pre summit has concluded successfully.

He also informed that as an outcome of the Pre Summit in Leh there is a consensus on the five themes of Y20 summit among the participating countries and international organizations. He also informed that important suggestions have come on the future challenges including reskilling and Upskilling. |

The meeting focused on the five Y20 themes of  Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance ; Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War and  Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023