Body of Nigerian woman found at flat in south Delhi, 1 nabbed

The body of a Nigerian woman was found at her rented flat in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday, police said.

The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bed box, they said, adding the locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the flat which was locked from inside.

The flat was opened with the help of a key maker. The victim has been identified as Flora Gold (35), a senior police officer said.

Obike Alexander Obinozie (40), a Nigerian national, has been apprehended and an investigation was underway, police said.

