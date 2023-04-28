Body of Nigerian woman found at flat in south Delhi, 1 nabbed
28-04-2023
The body of a Nigerian woman was found at her rented flat in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday, police said.
The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bed box, they said, adding the locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the flat which was locked from inside.
The flat was opened with the help of a key maker. The victim has been identified as Flora Gold (35), a senior police officer said.
Obike Alexander Obinozie (40), a Nigerian national, has been apprehended and an investigation was underway, police said.
