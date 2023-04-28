Left Menu

Relative booked for raping woman in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:20 IST
Relative booked for raping woman in UP's Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A close relatives of woman was booked for allegedly raping her several times on the pretext of giving her a job in a private factory in Muradnagar, police said on Friday.

Asheesh, in his 30s, belongs to Shahjahanpur district, while the survivor, in her mid-20s, hails from Hardoi district.

According to police, Asheesh called the woman in a hotel, sedated her with some drink, and had sex with her.

He also made a video of her which he leveraged to blackmail her into silence, Masuri ACP Nimish Patil said. Asheesh also promised her that he would marry her after getting her a job, and raped her several times, he said.

But when Asheesh did not come good on his promise of getting her a job, she narrated the whole story to her parents.

The matter was booked at Muradnagar Police Station on Wednesday.

The accused is at large and police are raiding his possible hideouts, the ACP said, adding, the woman has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023