Left Menu

Tourist killed as raft overturns in Kullu district

A tourist from Mumbai died while another woman sustained injuries when the raft in which they were sailing struck a rock and overturned in Beas River near police Line Bashing in Kullu district on Friday, police said on Friday. Seven tourists rafting from Babali to Bashing fell into the river after their raft struck a rock and overturned.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:30 IST
Tourist killed as raft overturns in Kullu district
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist from Mumbai died while another woman sustained injuries when the raft in which they were sailing struck a rock and overturned in Beas River near police Line Bashing in Kullu district on Friday, police said on Friday. Seven tourists rafting from Babali to Bashing fell into the river after their raft struck a rock and overturned. All the tourists were pulled out of the river but one of them died.

The deceased was identified as Nagindas (69), a resident of Mumbai in Maharashtra. The injured woman is also from Mumbai and is currently under treatment at a zonal hospital in Kullu, they said. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023