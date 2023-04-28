Turkey's Ziraat Bank may mediate in payments for Russian grains

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank may mediate in payments for Russian grain and fertilisers, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, adding that Ankara was still in negotiations with the deal's participants.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, allows Ukrainian grain trapped by the conflict to be safely exported from the country's Black Sea ports.

