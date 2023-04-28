Probe ordered into illegal kidney racket in Visakhapatnam, says AP Health Minister

Taking serious cognizance of the rise in cases of illegal kidney transplantation in the state, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Friday said the government has stepped up vigil. The minister also said an investigation has been ordered into the kidney racket, which was being operated from Pendurthi Tirumala hospital in Visakhapatnam.

"Vizag collector and senior health officials have sealed the hospital, where kidneys were illegally removed from people, after conducting an inquiry," said Rajini in a press note shared by the state government.

G. Vinay, a resident of Vambay Colony in Visakhapatnam was lured by an agent to sell one his kidneys, promising that it could fetch him Rs 8.5 lakh but was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh on December 16, 2022 when his kidney was removed at the private hospital.

Subsequently, the victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday night, which ultimately led to the uncovering of the racket.

According to the Health Minister, the hospital was operating without the requisite permissions, prompting authorities to register criminal cases against its management.

Assuring that no person involved in this racket will be spared, Rajini said a state level committee would be constituted to recommend measures to prevent such incidents.

