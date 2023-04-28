Left Menu

Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:40 IST
Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief
The Delhi Police Friday registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On the complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station, a senior police officer said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which is registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, he said.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the officer said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.

