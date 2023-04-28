Noida: Notorious gangster, aide held after encounter with cops

Greater Noida Police on Friday arrested Manoj alias Aase, one of the most wanted gangsters in western Uttar Pradesh, after an encounter, a senior officer said.

Along with Manoj, his accomplice Jeetendra alias Jeetu, was also held after a gunfire exchange, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

''Manoj alias Aase was one of the most wanted criminals of the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate and also featured in the list of gangsters of UP police. He carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh,'' DCP Khan said.

He said the shots were fired when the police intercepted Manoj in a Mahindra Thar during a check along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway following a tip off from two men, who were held earlier in the day with illegal firearms.

''Officials of the Beta 2 Police Station and the SWAT team were conducting the check when they intercepted the suspicious Thar. The car instead of stopping for inquiry sped away, with its occupants opening fire on the police party,'' Khan said.

''The car was chased down and a gunfight ensued in which Manoj alias Aase and his accomplice Jeetendra alias Jeetu were injured and taken into police custody,'' the officer said.

According to the police, Manoj had 19 FIRs lodged against him starting from 2005 in cases of murder, rioting, attempted murder, rape, criminal intimidation, among others.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

