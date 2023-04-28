Left Menu

Umesh Pal murder: UP Police doubles cash reward to Rs 1 lakh for information on Ashraf's relative

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:46 IST
Umesh Pal murder: UP Police doubles cash reward to Rs 1 lakh for information on Ashraf's relative
Police here on Friday doubled to Rs 1 lakh the cash reward on the head of Saddam, a relative of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf, in connection with hatching a conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal.

On April 17, the police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Saddam, who is the brother-in-law of Ashraf.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Bareilly zone, P C Meena on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on Saddam's head, said Circle Officer (City-3) Ashish Pratap Singh.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

Following the murder, an FIR was filed at Bithri Chainpur police station here against Saddam, Ashraf, his henchman Lalla Gaddi, Bareilly district prison warden Shivhari Awasthi, canteen director Dayaram alias Nanhe, jail officers and employees on charges of conspiracy, extortion and giving protection to criminals, among others.

Nine accused, including Lalla Gaddi, were sent to jail on the grounds that they used to work for Saddam.

It was through Saddam and Lalla Gaddi that the accused met Ashraf illegally in Bareilly district jail on February 12, according to police.

Later in March, six district jail personnel, including the jailor and deputy jailor, were suspended for facilitating illegal meetings of visitors with Ashraf in prison.

Atiq and Ashraf, who had been booked in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead at point-blank range on April 15 by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a hospital for a checkup.

