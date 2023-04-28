Left Menu

Train arson case: Court grants seven-day custody of accused to NIA

In the application seeking custody of the accused, the NIA said the investigation has so far revealed that the accused started a fire, causing terror, panic and fear among the passengers on board the train, which resulted in the death of three people and burns to many.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:46 IST
A special court here on Friday granted NIA seven days custody of the accused in the train arson case. The National Investigating Agency, which took over the case from the state police last week, produced Shahrukh Saifi before the court and sought his custody for detailed interrogation in the case. The NIA court here granted custody of the accused to the agency from May 2 to 8, sources said. In the application seeking custody of the accused, the NIA said the investigation has so far revealed that the accused started a fire, causing terror, panic and fear among the passengers on board the train, which resulted in the death of three people and burns to many. ''If the accused is released on bail, there is every possibility that the accused will hamper with the investigation and abscond and may also commit such terrorist activities causing untold damage, both life and liberty of the citizens as well as damage to property,'' the agency said in its application before the court here. The case was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Railway Act and Explosive Substance Act. On the night of April 2, accused Shahrukh Saifi had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

